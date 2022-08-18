Traffic diversion for Chennai day celebration: Details here

CHENNAI: In connection with the plan of Greater Chennai Corporation to organise “Chennai Day” event on 20 and 21 August from 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm at Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar, traffic arrangements will be made on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from Police Booth to Fish stall (16th Cross Street) for about 850 metres between 6 am on 20 August to 6 am on 22 August.

Vehicles coming from 7th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue Eliot’s Beach are restricted and the same will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from 16th Cross Street intending to go towards 6th Avenue are restricted and the same will be diverted at the junction of 2nd avenue and 16th Cross Street to reach their destination.

Those coming from 3rd Main road intending to go towards 6th Avenue will be restricted and the same will be diverted at the Junction of 3rd Main Road and 2nd Avenue to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue, Eliot’s beach are restricted and the same will be diverted towards 4th Main road and 5th Avenue to reach their destination.