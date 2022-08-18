Ganja peddler hacked to death in Chennai, 4 held

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday took into custody four persons after they allegedly hacked to death a 22-year-old youth, Karthick. Investigations revealed that the youth used to peddle ganja and other substances.

Police said that the murder was a sequel of events regarding the sale of drugs and the four member gang that is suspected to have killed Karthick, had warned him of grave consequences if he kept selling the narcotic substance in their territory.

Police said that the gang intercepted Karthick on Thursday afternoon while he was going on a two-wheeler at Sivananda Nagar. The youth was hacked to death at a distance of 250 m from the Ambattur police station.

After local people informed the police about the incident, they reached the spot and took a bleeding Karthick to the Ambattur government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The suspects are Sivaresan, Murugan, Abdul Majeed and Rajashekhar.