Flags remain exposed to weather; GCC promises to safeguard them

CHENNAI: As the national flags tied to streetlight posts and other public places have been exposed to sun and rain, the Greater Chennai Corporation has promised to safeguard them by removing them

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov, the civic body tied more than 33,000 flags in lampposts, bridges and other prominent places. The flags were donated by private banks.

However, those flags remain exposed to the sun and rain apart from facing damages due to wind. When asked whether the flags will be removed, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the flags will be removed immediately.

On the other hand, national flags hoisted in the houses also face humiliation as several flags were seen in damaged conditions. "But we haven't seen any flag in the garbage bins. Awareness should be created before the residents start disposing of the flags," a conservancy worker said.