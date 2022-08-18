Complete trial within six months in NDPS case, HC orders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the Greater Chennai Police to complete the trial within six months in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case booked against a history-sheeter named Vinoth.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed a direction on dismissing a criminal original petition filed by the accused.

The petitioner sought a direction to grant him bail and to quash the FIR filed against him under Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b)(ii)(B), 22(c), 25 & 29(1) of NDPS Act 1985 and Sections 147, 148 of IPC for possessing ganja and Nitrovit tablets.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that the accused was falsely implicated in the case and the police did not arrest him as said in the report.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A Damodaran informed the judge that the petitioner is a history-sheeter and a habitual offender and he is a 'C' Grade accused.

"He has an acquaintance with 'A' Grade accused who are drug peddlers. On July 19, 2021, The petitioner and four others possessed 1.5 kgs of ganja and 876 Nitrovirt tablets. When the police saw them, he and a few fled the scene and the substances were seized by the police," the APP added.

The APP also pointed out that A1 and A2, in this case, had given confession statements under section 67 of the NDPS Act against the accused and the charge sheet had been filed before the NDPS Court.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that he is not inclined to grant bail to the accused and directed the police to complete the trial within six months.