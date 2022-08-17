MTC buses damaged in separate incidents of road rage in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, MTC buses were damaged in road rage on Tuesday. In one incident near Retteri signal, a motorist intercepted a MTC bus and picked up an argument with the bus driver. The motorist hurled a stone at the front windshield damaging it. Police sources said that the bus was plying from Red Hills to Guindy. The motorist, a resident of Mangadu was enraged after the bus allegedly did not leave way for his bike. Police pacified both the parties and they dispersed.

In another incident on Wednesday morning, a group of 15 youths, suspected to be college students, created a ruckus inside the MTC bus plying from Broadway to Saidapet.

Around 9 am, when the bus was moving on Anna Salai near Devi Theater, the driver stopped the vehicle and questioned the youths on their behaviour and asked them to deboard. Police said that the youths were traveling footboard and singing and banging on the bus body, causing a nuisance to the passengers.

On alighting from the bus, some of the youths picked up empty liquor bottles from the road and hurled on the rear windshield of the bus. The bus driver, Rajendran informed the Triplicane police about the incident. Police are perusing the CCTV footage to identify the youths.