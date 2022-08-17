Encroachments removed in Valasaravakkam after HC order

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), removed encroachments from Patel Road in Valasaravakkam zone, on Wednesday.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the eviction drive was carried out based on a High Court order following a petition of a resident who sought to remove encroachments on Patel Road (Thangalkarai Road) in division 148.

"The revenue department submitted a report saying that 2.74 hectare land has been classified as waterbody poramboke and the district administration requested the civic body to remove 17 families and a shop from the land in April. As per the records, the land has been handed over to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board," the official said.

The court, on August 12, directed the Chennai Corporation to remove the encroachment and submit a report on August 22.

Based on the direction, Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board removed the encroachments with police protection.