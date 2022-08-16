City

’No caste, no religion certificate to be issued within 2 weeks’

In response, the Madras High Court has ordered the Ambattur Tahsildar to issue a certificate to the applicant within 2 weeks after hearing the petition.
Madras High Court
Madras High Court
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the applicant seeking a "No caste, No religion" certificate should be issued the same within two weeks.

The petitioner, Manoj, hails from Anna Nagar West, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court to issue a no caste, no religion certificate to his son.

In response, the Madras High Court has ordered the Ambattur Tahsildar to issue a certificate to the applicant within 2 weeks after hearing the petition.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras HC
Madras High Court
Madras
Anna nagar
No caste, no religion certificate
No caste certificate
No caste no religion certificate in TN
No religion certificate in TN

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in