’No caste, no religion certificate to be issued within 2 weeks’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the applicant seeking a "No caste, No religion" certificate should be issued the same within two weeks.

The petitioner, Manoj, hails from Anna Nagar West, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court to issue a no caste, no religion certificate to his son.

In response, the Madras High Court has ordered the Ambattur Tahsildar to issue a certificate to the applicant within 2 weeks after hearing the petition.