Man held under Pocso Act in Chennai

CHENNAI: AP Raju (49), a small-time actor was arrested by the city police for the alleged sexual harassment of a six-year-old girl in the city on Sunday.

Police said that the Raju sexually abused the child when she came to his house to play with him. He lives in the same apartment complex as the child, police said.

On Sunday evening, the child complained to her parents about Raja’s behaviour, after which a police complaint was filed.

After investigations, he was booked under Pocso (protection of children from sexual offences) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.