Demanding party for Maldives trip, gang attacks Chennai engineer

CHENNAI: A city engineer who returned from an official trip to Maldives was attacked by local hoodlums in his neighborhood who demanded gifts and a party from the engineer on his return from foreign trip.

The victim, S Rajkumar (33), is a resident of Bujjammal street in New Washermanpet works as a mechanical engineer at a private company manufacturing aluminium doors and windows.

According to police sources, Rajkumar was on a two-week trip to Maldives as part of an official trip and returned on August 7. The next day, around 4 pm, when Rajkumar was at a tea stall near Nagooran thottam when a quartet approached him. “You have come back from a foreign country. Give us money. Keep us a party,” one of the youths had told Rajkumar.

Rajkumar scoffed at the gang and left the scene. Two hours later, when Rajkumar was riding his two-wheeler near his house, he was intercepted by the gang again.

This time, the gang started verbally abusing Rajkumar for turning down their demands. When Rajkumar questioned their behaviour, they started hitting him. One of them took a spade and inflicted a cut injury on Rajkumar.

As crowd started to gather, the four of them fled the scene and threatened Rajkumar of dire consequences if he approached the police. Rajkumar’s wife came to the scene on information and took him to the Government stanley medical college hospital where he was admitted as an inpatient.

New Washermanpet police have booked a case under Sections of the IPC, including 324 (causing hurt by weapons), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) among others. Police said that they have have arrested three persons in connection with the attack.