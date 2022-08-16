Customs officer's house looted in Chennai, probe on

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who looted 10 sovereign gold ornaments, silver items and Rs 2 lakh from the house of the Customs officer in Pallavaram on Monday.

The incident happened at the house of Indrajith Kumar (45), a senior officer in the Chennai Customs office, residing in an apartment in Thiruneermalai in Pallavaram.

Police said two days ago Indrajith along with his family went to visit their relative in Bengaluru and returned home on Monday night. Police said after entering the house the family members found a few things misplaced in the house and on suspicion when checked inside the locker, they found that the gold jewels, cash and a few silver articles were missing.

Later, Indrajith filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station. Police said there was no sign of housebreaking and even the locker was not broken and it was opened only using a key.

The apartment has more than 1,000 houses and it is under security control throughout the day, but there were no CCTV cameras near the house. The police have registered a case and are investigating to nab the burglars.