Chennai man hacked to death by 6 men in broad daylight

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man - a history-sheeter - was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang over alleged previous enmity on Tuesday evening. The deceased man was identified as R Raja of Triplicane.

Police sources said that Raja is a history-sheeter and has several pending cases against him. Raja has been running a small eatery on Bharathi Salai near Triplicane apart from plying an autorickshaw.

On Tuesday evening, around 3.30 pm, six masked men had come near his eatery and attacked him out of the blue. Raja ran for his life, but the gang chased him and hacked him.

The grievously injured Raja was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. Zam Bazaar police secured Raja’s body and sent it to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects. According to police sources, the deceased was part of a gang and suspect a rival gang to have murdered him. Further investigations are on.