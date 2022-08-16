Bullet recovered from 5-yr-old’s baggage at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Police recovered a .9mm bullet from the baggage of a 5-year-old girl at Chennai airport on Monday.

Krishna Dubey (64) a retired Central government employee from Karnataka had gone to visit Israel with his family. On Sunday, Krishna Dubey along with his family returned to the Chennai airport and was about to board the flight to Bengaluru in an Indigo airlines flight. The security officials while checking the hand baggage of the family member found an emergency alarm raised when they scanned the bag of his 5-year-old granddaughter. Soon, the officials when checking inside the bag found an unused .9mm bullet.

During the inquiry, Krishna Dubey said that they found this strange object on the beach in Israel and without knowing it was a bullet they gave it to the granddaughter for playing. Later, the officials seized the bullet and cancelled their trip. They were taken to the airport police station and when checked the bullet, they found it was manufactured abroad. The police got a written statement from the family and allowed them to go after a warning.