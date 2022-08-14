City

Man steals vintage car during test drive in Anna Nagar

Based on the complaint from the showroom dealer, Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a man who drove away a vintage model jeep from an used car showroom in Anna Nagar, in the pretext of a test drive.

Police said that on Saturday evening, a man posing as a customer had approached the dealership claiming to look for a sedan. While the salesperson at the dealership was showing him the models, the ‘customer’ noticed a vintage jeep there and enquired about it.

He told the owner that he was interested in buying the vehicle and asked if he could take it for a test drive. A sales person had accompanied him on the test drive and after driving for a while, the customer asked him to get down near a wedding hall and when he was not looking, the man drove away the vehicle.

