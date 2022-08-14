Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q: Is it legally correct to exhibit photos/posters of personnel of banned outfits? I see a lot of autorickshaws exhibiting the photos/posters of the slain leader of the militant separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), banned in India after the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Also, a political outfit openly exhibits the photos of LTTE leader Prabhakaran. If it is legally wrong, why then are the authorities failing to take against these violations? — VS Jayaraman, T Nagar

Exhibition of any picture on a public vehicle is not permitted. But then every autorickshaw driver puts up pictures of their beloved leaders. In a country like ours, personality cult is inevitable. Are not people glorifying the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi? Are not ‘pattiman-drams’ organised to describe the virtues of Ravana? There are many who have taken that name. These things cannot be abolished merely by rules but by proper education only.