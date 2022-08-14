DGP announces Rs 1 Lakh reward for info on bank robbery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the public for information about the incident of bank robbery that took place on Saturday.

A gang of three armed men gained entry into a bank, at Arumbakkam on Saturday around 3:30 pm. They decamped with gold jewellery worth several crores of rupees after gagging and tying up staff members and the security guard. The robbers reportedly fled in two-wheelers before police reached the scene.

The security guard said he was given a spiked drink. According to sources, Suresh, the branch manager, was tied up and the robbers took away the locker key from him before looting the jewellery worth several crores of rupees.

The first phase of investigation revealed that the incident might be the handiwork of Murugan, a former employee, and his friends.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and forensic experts were brought in for a detailed investigation.

Additional Commissioner of Police, TS Anbu, IPS said, that one of the accused has been traced and identified and the remaining two unidentified persons are being actively searched