Despite steep prices, public thronged Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: Over 2,000 people thronged Kasimedu fish market on Sunday as it is the last week of Tamil month Aadi. Almost all the boats ventured and caught more than 10 - 15 tonnes of fishes, however the prices remain high. Traders said that from next week the rates are expected to drop drastically and again only a few trawlers will go fishing.

"Compared to the past few weeks in Aadi month, today we received more customers because it is the last Sunday of this month, where people crowded the market from 4 am. As we had enough supply of fishes this week, the demand was still high and so were the prices," said R Mukesh, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

The supply was seer fish (vanjiram) was less for the past few weeks, and there was more demand for it, so it was sold for above Rs 1,500 per kg. Secondly, black pomfret sold for Rs 900 per kg, red snapper, and crab Rs 400 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 300 per kg, trevally (paarai) Rs 500 per kg, tiger prawns for Rs 1,000 per kg and prawns sold for Rs 400 - Rs 500 per kg.

Traders mentioned that after the Tamil month Aadi ends, there won't be any temple festivals. People would consume less seafood and switch to meat items during the weekends. Even though there is an adequate supply of fishes in the coming days, there won't be a brisk sale which will lead to dump the leftover fishes.

"Less than 50 percent of boats will verture into the sea from next week, and depending on the catch the prices will be fixed. However, we expect the rates to reduce drastically as there will be more supply," said T Prakash Kumar, another trader at the market.