Chennai’s Humayun Mahal to turn into museum by year end

CHENNAI: Humayun Mahal, one of the oldest heritage buildings in Chepauk is expected to be open to the public by the year end. The Public Works Department (PWD) - Heritage wing has completed the renovation work, and has planned to set up a museum to attract visitors. They are awaiting approval and funding allotment from the State government.

The project commenced in 2019, and it was delayed due to the pandemic induced lockdown and lack of skilled labourers. A total cost of Rs 40 crore has been spent on the renovation work.

"Almost after two years, renovation work has been completed this month. We have started up with electricity work recently. Later, the department planned to set up a museum inside the Mahal which will have pictures and writing related to heritage to attract visitors," said a senior PWD official at heritage wing.

The estimated cost for the museum is Rs 7 crore, and the department is yet to get an approval from the government for the project. The work is expected to be completed by October, and by the year end, public can visit the Humayun Mahal.

"Work is going on at snail’s pace due to the lack of skilled workers. Only 200 labourers are available across the State for heritage building work, and we are unable to find additional workers as they would need special training for renovating or constructing heritage buildings, " stated the official.

After this project is completed, the department will begin with four heritage buildings which are 250 years old - Rajaji hall, King Institute (office administration and laboratory), East PAO and Agriculture record office. The work will be taken up after the government order is issued.