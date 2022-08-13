PP chairs law officers’ meet for effective conviction in NDPS cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Saturday chaired a meeting with additional public prosecutors and law officers for conducting effective prosecution and achieving convictions in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases.

The PP had chaired the meeting in the backdrop of the CM’s conference with the collectors and police officers for taking severe actions in drug peddling cases.

He insisted the law officers conduct the cases properly and if anyone was found lethargic in conducting the cases will be in a position to face disciplinary actions.

The PP also wanted the government’s advocates not to seek adjournments in NDPS cases and ensure convictions. “If additional time is required for the police probe in the case, the advocates should file the report seeking time before the court,” the PP noted.

In the meeting, it was decided that the APPs and law officers should collect the details of the accused to know whether they were booked in the states under the NDPS Act.

“In case, if an accused was arrested on charges of possessing drugs above the permitted limit, the law officers should ensure that he should not get the bail. The APPs should point out Section 37 of NDPS Act and ensure that the accused are not released on bail,” the PP urged the law officers.