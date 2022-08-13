City

Two held for stealing phones, tablets from Pudupet store

The shop owner, S Ahmed Iqbal complained to the Egmore police on August 4 that his shop on Labbai street was broken open and products were stolen.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested two persons- a 19-year-old and a juvenile delinquent for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone store in Pudupet and stealing phones and tablets, ten days ago.

The shop owner, S Ahmed Iqbal complained to the Egmore police on August 4 that his shop on Labbai street was broken open and products were stolen.

Based on enquiries and perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, a police team secured a juvenile delinquent on Friday morning. He led to his accomplice, P Manikandan (19) of Chintadripet.

Police recovered six smartphones and four tablets from them. The 19-year-old was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The minor boy was admitted to a government home.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Juvenile
Egmore police
minor held for stealing
Pudupet store
Juvenile stealing phones

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in