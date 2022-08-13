Two held for stealing phones, tablets from Pudupet store

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested two persons- a 19-year-old and a juvenile delinquent for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone store in Pudupet and stealing phones and tablets, ten days ago.

The shop owner, S Ahmed Iqbal complained to the Egmore police on August 4 that his shop on Labbai street was broken open and products were stolen.

Based on enquiries and perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, a police team secured a juvenile delinquent on Friday morning. He led to his accomplice, P Manikandan (19) of Chintadripet.

Police recovered six smartphones and four tablets from them. The 19-year-old was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The minor boy was admitted to a government home.