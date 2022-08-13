Man on lookout by Madurai police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Madurai police was detained at the airport here on Friday. The immigration officials, while checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Singapore, found that Alagar Raja of Melur in Madurai was wanted by the Madurai police for the past four years. The officials detained Raja and during the inquiry found that Raja was in a relationship with a woman from his locality, and during an argument, had attacked and injured her, besides threatening to kill her. The woman filed a complaint at the Kottampatti police station but before the police could act, Raja managed to escape abroad. The Madurai police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and on Friday he was caught while returning to India after four years.