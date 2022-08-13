LSD stamps seized, 2 arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Triplicane police on Friday arrested two persons for possession of 200 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, a psychedelic drug and 15 grams of meth tablets.

The arrested persons were identified as M Mohammed Eesa (26) of Tiruvottiyur and J Raiza Ahmedkhan (30) of Border Thottam.

Police said that a patrol team flagged a vehicle in Triplicane and the occupants of the vehicle got down and fled the area. Police gave a chase and managed to catch the two of them, from whom the narcotic substances were seized.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for their accomplices.

In another incident, three men were arrested by the NCB (Narcotics control bureau) sleuths for selling ganja to college students and techies. The accused Thameem Ansari, (33) from Padappai, Swaroop, (24), from Maduravoyal and Srinivasan (23), from Villivakkam were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Five kilograms of ganja and two cars were seized from them.