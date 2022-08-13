IIT-M’s free GATE prep portal to help lakhs of engineering students

CHENNAI: The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and IIT Madras introduced an online portal for GATE exam preparation, called the NPTEL GATE.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam that enables aspirants seek admission for master’s or PhD. in IITs or IISc and other renowned institutions. Multiple PSUs recruit applicants based on the GATE score.

The portal has been made free to all students, with CSR support from Amadeus Labs Bengaluru. NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, a provider of free online certification courses, a press release from IITM said on Friday.

Accordingly, the GATE preparation portal can be accessed through the following link - https://gate.nptel.ac.in. Highlighting the unique aspects of the GATE preparation portal, Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL coordinator, IIT-M, said, “In NPTEL course discussion forums, students and even some senior professionals would ask whether the course content would be enough to clear the GATE exam. That’s why, we came up with this portal — a comprehensive one-stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the exam.”

Pasumarthy added that the portal has launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants.

“Nearly 9-10 lakh students take the GATE exams next year. This portal will make the preparation easier for them,” he claimed.

