Beef biriyani stalls opened at food fest

CHENNAI: In a pleasant surprise to beef biriyani enthusiasts, organisers of the Chennai Food Festival have put up three stalls to offer a rich treat to the food lovers. A huge crowd thronged the stalls that sprang up around noon on Saturday at the Island Grounds, where the three-day festival commenced on August 12. Following a request from a leading caterer, the organisers permitted three stalls at the venue where over 150 stalls have been put up to showcase Tamil Nadu’s traditional cuisine and its nutritious value.