75th I-Day: Security intensified across Chennai

CHENNAI: City police have intensified security arrangements across Chennai ahead of the 75th Independence day. Police said that a five tier security will be in place at the secretariat where Chief Minister, MK Stalin will be hoisting the national flag.

Senior police officials will be overseeing the security arrangements across the city. As many as 5,000 police personnel have been pressed into security detail. Security will be beefed up at airport, bus terminus, railway stations and other places of public gathering, an official release said.

In a special driver, police teams conducted checks at lodges, mansions and hotels within city limits. Around 476 lodges have been searched on Saturday to ascertain if any suspicious persons have checked into the establishments in the last few days.

Police have also intensified security at coastal areas and have co-ordinated with fishermen to alert them on any suspicious movement.

Further, traffic police have announced diversions on Monday from 6 am till end of I-day celebrations. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic, except vehicles carrying pass.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai, intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai shall take the route via Wallajaha Salai, Anna Salai to reach Parrys Corner.