Trail run of next-gen Vande Bharat express held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Southern Railways on Friday successfully conducted the trial run of the next-generation Vandhe Bharat express during the visit of Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw to Chennai.

"Trial run of the Next-Gen Vande Bharat Express successfully conducted from ICF, Chennai to Padi and back,” said the Ministry of Railways, in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inspected the latest Vande Bharat express rake that is about to get commissioned and also inspected the interiors of the coaches including the driver cab. The Minister also went for a short inspection on board the Vande Bharat express driver's cab along with the ICF officials.