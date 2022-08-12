Trail run of next-gen Vande Bharat express held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Southern Railways on Friday successfully conducted the trial run of the next-generation Vandhe Bharat express during the visit of Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw to Chennai.
"Trial run of the Next-Gen Vande Bharat Express successfully conducted from ICF, Chennai to Padi and back,” said the Ministry of Railways, in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, the Minister inspected the latest Vande Bharat express rake that is about to get commissioned and also inspected the interiors of the coaches including the driver cab. The Minister also went for a short inspection on board the Vande Bharat express driver's cab along with the ICF officials.
After the inspection, while addressing the media, the Minister congratulated the ICF team for bringing out the next-gen train set and said that the Vande Bharat trains are developed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This year, since it is the 75th year of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will be rolled out and they will connect all parts of the country. The train will be sent for testing of about 15,000 kilometres. All tests such as static, dynamic, oscillation and so on will be carried out, " said the Minister.
He further said that ICF will be manufacturing more such Vande Bharat trains and added that the technical features of the train will make it a world class train.
The Minister also participated in a school function and hoisted the flag. He also honoured the freedom fighters in another function held in Triplicane MRTS station.
