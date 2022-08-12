Rs 100 crore worth narcotics seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: In a major operation, Chennai airport Customs on Thursday seized Rs 100 crore worth narcotics substance from a passenger arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines.
Based on intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit officer Anil Kumar of Airport Customs intercepted a passenger named Iqbal Basha Urandadi of Indian nationality. On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth Rs 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under NDPS Act, The passenger has been arrested.
Further investigation under progress.
