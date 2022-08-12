Rs 100 crore worth narcotics seized at Chennai airport

Based on intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit officer Anil Kumar of Airport Customs intercepted a passenger named Iqbal Basha Urandadi of Indian nationality. On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth Rs 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under NDPS Act, The passenger has been arrested.

Further investigation under progress.