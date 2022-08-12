Pvt school teacher arrested for misbehaving with girl student

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old private school teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student in a school in ECR on Friday.

The accused Manimaran who works as a Tamil teacher in the school located in Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam had allegedly misbehaved with a Class 8 girl during the school hour. After the girl informed her parents, on Friday morning, the parents went to school and requested the Principal take action against the teacher.

Since there was no proper response from the school administration, parents gathered together and filed a complaint at the Kalpakkam police station. Even as the police did not give a proper response to parents, they blocked East Coast Road and protested against the private school. Mahabalipuram DSP Jegathishwaran visited the spot and held peace talks with the parents and he promised to take action. Later, the DSP ordered the police to detain Manimaran for inquiry at the Mahabalipuram all-women police station. After an inquiry, the police registered a case under Pocso Act and Manimaran was arrested. Further inquiry is on.