Man murders wife in Kundrathur, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 45-year-old man who murdered his wife in Kundrathur on Friday.

The deceased Alamelu (42) of Kundrathur in Kancheepuram was a teacher. Alamelu was married to Ramesh who works in a private firm and the couple has two daughters. Alamelu quit her job a few months ago. On Thursday morning, daughters went to college and Alamelu and Ramesh were in the house. In the evening, neighbours heard Alamelu crying for help. Soon, they rushed to the house and found Ramesh running outside and Alamelu lying dead in a pool of blood. On information, the Kundrathur police visited the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Later in the night, Ramesh surrendered at the Kundrathur police station. Police said the couple used to quarrel often since Ramesh was suspicious of the behaviour of Alamelu. Last week, Alamelu went to her parent's house after fighting with Ramesh and only two days ago Ramesh brought her home after the peace talks with the parents. On Thursday evening, during a heated argument, Ramesh took a crowbar from the house and hacked her to death. The police arrested Ramesh and further inquiry is on.