Man attacked with knife by gang for filing complaint in Chennai

On release from jail, the gang members rounded up the youth at a tea stall near Santhome and attacked him with a knife.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was attacked with a knife by a gang for complaining about their anti-social activities with the police.

The injured person was identified as K Suresh (23). On Wednesday (August 10), Suresh was at a tea stall with a friend when the gang came there and assaulted him.

Suresh suffered cut injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, Foreshore estate police on Thursday arrested S Shankar (21) of Annai Sathya Nagar near RA Puram.

Three knives were seized from the accused. Police have launched a hunt for his accomplices.

