Madras HC reserves orders in suit filed by Sivaji’s daughters

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had reserved orders on the suits filed by prominent Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan’s daughters Santhi Narayanan and Rajvi Gopinath against their brothers Ramkumar Ganesan and Prabhu Ganesan allegedly for not giving shares in the properties of their parents.

After a marathon hearing, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy reserved orders and adjourned the matter without mentioning the date.

The plaintiffs submitted through their counsels Uma Shankar and Sri Devi that their brothers and a private company have started selling the shares of Shanthi Theater Company Limited without providing their shares.

However, senior counsel PR Raman, representing Ramkumar and Prabhu submitted that all have been done with the knowledge of the plaintiffs and as per the will of the demised actor.

“All the issues in connection with the shares of Shanthi Theater had already been completed. The suit has been filed in a delayed manner, ” the senior counsel submitted.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, representing a private real estate firm, submitted that they bought the shares from the company in 2010 and they are in trouble due to the tussles in the family of the actor. " The exchange of shares in Shanthi Theaters was completed in 2010 and we made construction on it. Due to the issue in the family, We are unable to sell the properties, " the senior counsel submitted.