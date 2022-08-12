Lady CBI inspector of Chennai gets Home Minister’s medal

CHENNAI: The only woman CBI officer in the list of 15 awardees selected for Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation this year is M Sasirekha, an Inspector in ACB, Chennai, who got the medal for solving Rs 45 crore Chennai Port Trust deposit – pre-closure scam and arresting Assistant Superintendent of the port S Raghu Bernard among others for the scam.

Among the winners of the medal is Deputy SP Surender Kumar Rohilla posted in Delhi AC-II wing of the agency, who booked former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a private medical college.

Rohilla was also part of the team which had probed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pramod Kumar, a Deputy SP in Delhi AC-I unit, has been awarded the medal for arresting AK Kathpal, a retired principal chief mechanical engineer of the railways, in a bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, they said.The agency had also recovered 23 kg (approximately) of gold during the searches spread across Delhi and Chennai in Kathpal case.

Deputy SP Kumar Bhaskar from Delhi AC-I, who busted a major corruption case is among the recipients of the coveted medal.

Deputy SP Sandeepsingh Sureshsingh Bhadouriya posted in the ACB unit of the agency in Gandhinagar received the medal for exposing corruption by a former joint director of DG of Foreign Trade, while Hemanshu Shah, an Inspector in the force received the award for arresting two senior Enforcement Directorate officers in a bribery case of Rs 5 lakh.

Other medalists from the agency are Deputy SP Manoj Kumar, Inspectors Sambhaji Nivrutti Murkute, Sridhar D, Satyaveer, Saji Sankar A S, Deepak Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Amit Awdhesh Srivastav and Pradeep Kumar Tripathi from various branches of CBI.

The medal has been instituted by the Union Home Ministry to recognise the investigative work of members of central investigating Agencies and state/UT police investigating agencies.