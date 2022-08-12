Food festival commences at Island Grounds in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department's three-day food festival has commenced in Island Grounds in Chennai today and will continue till August 14 to raise awareness of food safety.

The festival was inaugurated by Ministers Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu.

The food festival has 150 stalls that features traditional cuisine. Various information regarding the methods to prevent food wastage and what type of food is healthy to eat is been taught.

It has been reported that several actors and celebrities are expected to attend this event.

Traditional foods, culinary competitions, and creative events are also being organised and an awareness walk on food safety is set to be conducted on August 14 at 7 am.