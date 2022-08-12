Dry weather to prevail in Chennai for next few days

CHENNAI: Most parts of Tamil Nadu may remain dry for the next few days, as the wind speed will decrease. The maximum temperature is likely to increase than normal in Chennai city. However, rain activity is expected to start from next week in the State if there is any change in circulation pattern.

“Recently, after cyclonic circulation formed over Tamil Nadu region, which led to strong westerly wind, Western Ghats districts of TN witnessed an intense rainfall. With the cyclonic circulation formed in North India, those areas have been experiencing strong wind. And, it led to a decrease in wind speed here. The interior and coastal districts in Tamil Nadu have experienced dry weather from last week, ” said a senior official of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Over the past few days, the maximum temperature soared in Chennai recording more than 35 degree Celsius. It is likely to continue for the next two days and is expected to increase above one – two degree Celsius than normal. A few areas in the city witnessed light rain during the evening hours.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city surged, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius respectively. The official stated that the circulation pattern is likely to change after three – four days over Tamil Nadu, so interior and coastal districts expected to receive rain.

Weather blogger commented, “While West coast of South India may see lesser rains compared to past few days, localised development after what is likely to be another hot day over Tamil Nadu between Chennai and Delta districts could trigger light rain in the night times.”