PG doc tries to cover up fatal mishap on RGGGH premises, arrested

CHENNAI: A postgraduate doctor of Madras Medical College, who tried to cover up a fatal accident involving his car on RGGGH premises, was arrested by the police on Thursday.

Sources said that after running over a 73-year-old woman in the third tower parking area on Monday, he allegedly tried to portray it as if the woman met with the accident elsewhere. She was taken on a stretcher and admitted to emergency care, where she succumbed to the injuries. It took two days for the RGGGH police to identify the woman as Luciya of Kasimedu.

But witnesses informed the police that the accident took place in the hospital parking area, and also gave them the registration number of the car that ran over the woman. Using that information, police zeroed in on the driver, who turned out to be a doctor, Prabhakaran (28), who was detained when he appeared before the investigators on Thursday. Sources said that there were two other PG doctors along with him at the time of the incident. “It is not clear if the accident happened while the doctor was reversing the vehicle or driving forward. We are trying to see if there is any CCTV footage of the incident. It looks like the woman was at the hospital for treatment,” police sources said.