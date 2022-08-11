Keep bones healthy and strong

Bone plays a vital role in the human body. It is essential to develop strong, healthy bones during the early stages of life. Healthy bones allow people to move freely, protect vital organs and store the needed nutrients and minerals. People with poor bone health are more likely to suffer from pain, fractures and limited mobility.

When an individual is young, the method of replacing old bones with new bones is quicker than when the person is old. In the later stages, individuals would lose bone mass more than gaining. Here are some strategies for improving bone health.

Nutrition: Good nutrition is essential for ensuring that the body has enough protein, minerals, and vitamins to make and regenerate bone. Calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and magnesium are essential minerals that one might get from normal diet. Normal bone metabolism also consists of the consumption of vitamins D, K, and A. Without these nutrients, bones may weaken and be prone to breaking easily. Even the healthiest diet might not provide all of the nutrition that the bones require. For these now there are supplements, but one needs to consult a doctor before consuming supplements.

Exercise: Walking, jogging, and climbing stairs, weight-bearing exercises, etc will help individuals in building strong bones reduce the chances of fractures. Most of the weight-lifting exercises focus on muscle building and they put stress on the bones attached to those muscles stimulating the bones to rebuild themselves.

Healthy diet: One can start by eating foods high in calcium, like milk, oatmeal, calcium-fortified fruit crush, cheese, soybeans, plain yogurt, broccoli, greens, calcium-fortified cereal, cheese, vanilla frozen yogurt and baked beans. Consuming vitamin D-rich foods help in strengthening bones. Maintaining healthy weight is important. Being underweight or overweight raises danger of bone loss.