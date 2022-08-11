HC allows transfer of 1,000 crocodiles to Gujarat zoo

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted the state and Centre to shift a thousand crocodiles from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Mamallapuram to Greens Zoological, Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre, Gujarat.

Heading the first bench along with Justice N Mala, the Chief Justice passed the direction on dismissing a writ petition filed by A Viswamanathan, an Ex-Serviceman from Chindatripet in Chennai.

The petitioner sought a direction to the state and centre not to grant permission to ship the 1,000 crocodiles from Chennai to Jam Nagar in Gujarat and wanted a CBI probe in this regard.

According to the petitioner, the Greens Zoological, Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre, Jam Nagar in Gujarat got permission to operate the zoo on 7,300 square feet and they could accommodate only 56 crocodiles.

“The grant of permission to the private centre to operate the zoo is not valid because the Wild Life (Protection) (Amendment) Act, 1991 and the Recognition of Zoo Rules 2009 made there not provide for the operation of a private zoo,” the petitioner submitted.

However, the respondents rejected the submissions of the petitioner stating that they have enough space to accommodate the 1,000 crocodiles. The Gujarat-based zoo had also submitted photographs of the zoo claiming that the 1,000 crocodiles can be easily kept on their premises.

Recording the submissions, the bench examined the photographs showing the premises of the zoo and observed that they are satisfied with the photos and submissions of the zoo. The bench allowed the transfer of 1,000 crocodiles to Jam Nagar.