AIADMK violence case: HC seeks report on C Ve Shanmugam’s plaint

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Greater Chennai City Police to file a status report on August 25 explaining the action taken on the complaint of former minister C Ve Shanmugam against the ousted AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. Shanmugam claimed that when the AIADMK GC meeting was held at Vaganaram, OPS had stormed into their party office and taken away several crucial documents.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court passed the direction to the police on hearing the petition filed by C Ve Shanmugam. The Rajya Sabha MP pleaded before the court to transfer the case from the city police to CBI or other agencies.

According to Shanmugam, AIADMK district secretary Adhi Rajaram filed the complaint with the Royapettah police on July 23 and action has not been taken till now.

“While we asked for the Community Service Receipt (CSR), the police were reluctant to hand it over to us. After consulting with their senior officers, they provided the CSR, ” the AIADMK organizing secretary's counsel Mohammed Riyaz submitted.

Shanmugam also informed the court that the police are acting in favor of OPS.

On July 11, when the Edappadi K Palaniswami section of AIADMK conducted the general council meeting at Vanagaram, OPS and his men entered the AIADMK head office. Subsequently, violence broke out between the supporters of EPS and OPS on the AIADMK headquarters premises. Therefore, the revenue authorities sealed the building.