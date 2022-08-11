38-year-old man kills self, leaves video blaming colleagues

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man died by suicide in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The deceased, Alauddin of Pallavaram, was married to Sunita and the couple has a son. Police said that recently Sunita grew suspicious of her husband's behaviour and used to quarrel with him often. On Wednesday night, when Sunita returned home after picking up her son from a tuition centre, she was shocked to see Alauddin dead. On information, the Shankar Nagar police team visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. Further, the police, when checking his mobile phone they found a video recording in which Alauddin mentioned that the hospital where he was working is the only reason for his suicide.

Police said the hospital staff used to gossip by linking Alauddin with a colleague and when his wife came to know about it she used to quarrel with him often. Alauddin mentioned that the hospital management and other women staff are the only reason for his suicide. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.