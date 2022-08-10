Tambaram municipality told to finish underground sewerage scheme

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed Tambaram municipality to complete the underground sewerage scheme in Tambaram west and establish a Sewage Treatment plant (STP) to avoid discharge of pollutants into Kadapperi lake.

The bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati also directed the Tambaram municipality to implement solid and liquid waste management within their limit, while also implementing Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The court observed that a Tamil daily reported on the proposal for rejuvenating and maintaining the Kadapperi lake in Tambaram west by both the Public Works Department (PWD) and Tambaram municipality.

However, the State departments have left work mid-day, causing the water body to pollute severely. The lake also called as Potheri Lake, which was originally 65 acres is now reduced to 40 acres due to encroachment.

The bench, observing the facts, directed the Tambaram municipality to upgrade and revamp the STP to meet the standard of treated water before discharging it into the lake.

Further the Chengalpattu district collector along with Water Resource Department (WRD) is directed to survey the lake area with original revenue records to identify and remove the encroachments in the vicinity. The team is also directed to provide bio-fencing, tree cover and other methods by strengthening the bund and providing walk ways.

The bench also suggested establishing a biological diversity park around the lake without affecting the water body, which will be subject to pending matters relating to encroachment on water bodies with the Madras High Court.

While the State Pollution Control Board has been directed to monitor the implementation of solid and liquid waste management, WRD is directed to de-silt the lake, remove encroachments, enhance storage capacity and protect the water body, by the bench.