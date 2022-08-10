SIMATS signs MoU with Royal Commonwealth Society

CHENNAI: SIMATS School of Engineering, a constituent college of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Royal Commonwealth Society Asia Region, Commonwealth Youth Council and Audacious Dreams Groups recognising the importance of promoting Global Understanding for Sustainable Development, strengthening global values and holistic youth development.

According to a press note from the University, the MoU would facilitate collaborations in the form of student and faculty exchange, jointly organised events and research initiatives. SIMATS School of Engineering believes this also would contribute for influential global policies, mainstreaming SSE’s youth participation to achieve sustainable development goals. At the signing ceremony, the Principal of SSE noted that Royal Commonwealth Society champions human rights, democracy and sustainable development through their international networks and across the 53 member states, which would highly benefit the youngsters of SSE to develop international collaborations to respond to the major societal challenges.

Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of SIMATS continuously encourages such initiatives that represents a great prospect for SIMATS University students and faculty to be associated with world-class institutions and gain exposure to global benchmarks and best practices in academia.