Oragadam cops arrest woman, seize 9 kg ganja from her bag

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 31-year-old woman and seized 9 kg ganja from her in Oragadam on Tuesday. The Oragadam police who were on patrol on Vandalur-Walajabad road noticed a woman standing at the Panapakkam bus stop for a long time. On suspicion, cops asked her a few questions for which she gave evasive answers. When they checked the bags she was carrying, they found ganja inside. Soon she was taken to the police station and during inquiry, they identified her as Ammu of Vallam village, a ganja peddler. Police said Ammu used to receive ganja from someone in Andhra Pradesh and would sell them to students in Oragadam and its surrounding areas. Ammu was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. A case was registered and search is on to nab her supplier.