MITR initiative to train govt school boys launched by AHCT

CHENNAI: Avtar Human Capital Trust, the non-profit arm of Avtar Group, India’s premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Solutions firm, launched MITR (Men Impacting Trust and Respect) an initiative to usher in the ‘Male Ally’ culture among boys studying in Tamil Nadu Government Schools. The project was launched at ‘Puthri Ilakku’ marking the completion of five successful years of Project Puthri. Puthri Ilakku, a grand event organised by AHCT in Chennai acknowledged and honored the corporates who have been part of the 5-year Project Puthri journey. US Consulate General, Judith Ravin, the Guest of Honour awarded recognitions to the corporates at the event.

More than 20 corporates, hundreds of volunteers, Principals of schools from different zones and over 300 students gathered at the Puthri Ilakku, 2022. Project Puthri is India’s first ever developmental project that seeks to create Career Intentionality among underprivileged girl students. From the time of its launch five years ago by Avtar Human Capital Trust, Project Puthri has changed the destinies of over 5,000 girls studying in Government and Corporation Schools. Following the success of Project Puthri, Avtar Human Capital Trust launched MITR with the sole aim of instilling gender awareness and sensitivity among teen boys.