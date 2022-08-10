Man murdered in container parking yard near Sholavaram

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old businessman was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at a container truck yard near Sholavaram on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Madankumar, a resident of Seethapathy nagar in Madhavaram.
Police investigation revealed that Madankumar manages a parking yard for container trucks at Vijayanallur near Sholavaram and also runs a scrap iron retail business.
On Tuesday night, around 11 pm, his staff found Madhankumar in a pool of blood. His face was smashed with a stone. Sholavaram police rushed to the scene on information and secured Madhankumar. He was moved to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.
Police said that there were several cut injuries on his body. His body was moved to a government hospital for autopsy.
Perusal of CCTV footage showed that a five-member gang had entered the parking yard. Police are investigating the motive behind the murder.
