Link voters ID and Aadhaar, says Chennai Corpn

CHENNAI: In a bid to verify details in the voters list, the Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the voters in the city to link thier voters identity cards and Aadhaar cards.

A Chennai Corporation press release said that voters identity cards and Aadhaar cards across the country can be linked from August 8. "Voters are requested to fill in 6B forms and hand over them to concerned booth level officers (BLO). Also, voters can visit https:/www.nvsp.in/ website and use Voters Helpline App to the details," the release added.

Voters, who do not have Aadhaar cards, can use any one of the 11 identity cards such as MNREGA identity cards, driving licenses, PAN cards, passports, passbooks and others.

"As a part of 2023 special summary revision of electoral roll, changes are to made in polling booths. Eligible persons are requested to include their names in the voters list. Also, persons above 17 years of age can also apply for name inclusion and their names will be added in the list when they turn 18," the release said.