CMRL to conduct free CPR programmes at Metro stations

CHENNAI: To create awareness among the public, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is conducting a free Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) programme at New Washermanpet and Kaladipet Metro stations on August 13 and 14 respectively.

The CMRL will be offering the life skill between 10 am and 11 am at New Washermanpet Metro station on August 13. And, between 5pm and 6 pm at Kaladipet Metro station on August 14.

As only 25 participants will be allowed per session, the public can register https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ for August 13 event and at https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/ for August 14.