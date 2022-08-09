Mob beats intruder to death near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: An unidentified burglar who sneaked into the house of a home alone elderly woman in Getnamallee near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district was beaten to death by a mob during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police sources said that two other men, who accompanied the man, fled the scene.

The identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained. Police further added that around 2 am, the elderly woman, Vaduvammal raised an alarm after she heard noise in her house.

Neighbours who heard the elderly woman’s cries came to her rescue and managed to catch one of the intruders.

He was subjected to mob treatment after which he collapsed. Kavarapettai police, who rushed to the spot, took him to Ponneri government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Further investigations are on.