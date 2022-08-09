Mayor inspects ongoing ROB works at Villivakkam, Elephant Gate

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya on Tuesday instructed contractors to complete construction works on the road over bridges and bridges as per their scheduled time.

An official release of the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the Mayor inspected the ongoing bridge works in Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram zones and enquired about the work progress with the officials.

She inspected the road over bridge construction to replace Villivakkam railway level crossing 1 at a cost of Rs 61.96 crore, construction of a bridge across Otteri Nullah on Stephenson Road at a cost of Rs 43.46 crore, construction of road over bridge at Elephant Gate at Rs 30.78 crore and a bridge across Cooum on Arunachalam road at Rs 9.55 crore.

“As per the instruction of the Chief Minister, I have inspected the ongoing bridge construction works in the city corporation limits. All the works are progressing at a good pace. The approach road being constructed by the corporation as part of the Elephant Gate road over bridge would be completed by November this year while the Railways will complete the bridge work by December, ” she told reporters.

The Mayor said that the officials were instructed to ensure the completion of the bridge works within the time frame mentioned in the work contract and to open it for public usage at the earliest.