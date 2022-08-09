I-Day celebrations: Five-tier security in place at airport

Chennai: Security has been tightened at the airport here since Monday night given the approaching 75th Independence day. Passengers were allowed to board the flight only after completing a five-tier security check-up. The vehicles are checked thoroughly at the entrance and the bomb squad is checking the vehicles parked in the parking lot. Also, additional CCTV cameras are installed, especially at the fuel station. The hand luggage of passengers will pass through an extra check and liquid items will strictly be not allowed on the flight. These steps would continue till August 20, while from 13th to 15th midnight there will be a seven-tier security check with domestic air passengers asked to enter the airport 90 minutes and international passengers 3.5 hours before the departure.