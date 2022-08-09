Held by ED, 3 bizmen develop chest pain on same day in jail

Chennai: Three businessmen, including Rahul Surana and his father Dinesh Chand Surana of Surana Group, arrested by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate developed chest pain on the same day in Puzhal jail, and were admitted to Stanley hospital on Tuesday. Rahul Surana was arrested by sleuths from Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in July in Chennai, for alleged bank loan fraud with aggregate loan exposure of nearly Rs 8,045 crore. His father Dinesh Chand Surana was initially arrested by the ED during the same time and later by SFIO. Rahul Surana is currently the owner of Madras Super Store. He was also the CEO of Surana Group and senior vice president of Surana Power Ltd. The third accused admitted to Stanley hospital is Narendar Kumar Gupta. He was arrested by ED in a cash laundering case in July. The arrest was made after the agency found Rs 425 crore was remitted abroad utilising 19 Indian entities.