DMK functionary hacked to death by gang near Tiruttani

Chennai: A 38-year-old functionary of DMK was hacked to death by a gang near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Monday night. Police said they have secured three persons in connection with the murder. The deceased has been identified as K Mohan, 38, a resident of JJ Nagar, Tiruttani. Police said he runs a petty shop near Tiruttani bus stand. On Monday, he was returning home on his bike when he was intercepted by a gang. Sensing danger, Mohan attempted to escape but was hacked to death by the assailants, police said. Passersby alerted the police, who secured Mohan’s body and sent it for autopsy. The deceased had criminal cases against him, police said and suspect the murder to have been carried out due to personal enmity. “Search is on for others involved,” a senior police officer said.